Formula 1 is preparing to face a complicated day that could prove decisive for its credibility in the eyes of the fans. The FIA, in fact, will present to the teams its report on the controversial management of the safety car in the final laps of the last Abu Dhabi GP.

After a detailed investigation, the F1 Commission is ready to know the answers. This moment comes after burning weeks during which fans have criticized Michael Masi’s handling of the safety car.

The race director, in fact, seems to have misinterpreted the regulation by deciding which cars could split and which not and then gave the protagonists the green light to play everything on the last lap.

These decisions allowed Max Verstappen to be in the perfect position to attack Lewis Hamilton, also thanks to a tire change in the final which allowed the Dutchman to have an easy life on the Mercedes driver and win his first world title.

Although two months have passed since what happened, the clamor for the episode has never subsided and last week the controversy mounted again when the radio conversation between Red Bull’s sporting director Jonathan Wheatley was shared several times on social networks. , and Michael Masi.

The FIA ​​has expressed its willingness to discuss, during the investigation, with all the drivers and teams to try to create a certain regulatory framework that can prevent the repetition of these disputes in the future.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Among the probable changes there should also be greater support to the race director so as to avoid that a single individual is overwhelmed by the events, in addition to the possible elimination of the Sprint Qualifying, while to date there is no certainty about the confirmation or not of Michael Masi in his role.

Last December the FIA ​​promised clarity to teams, drivers, fans and the media regarding the regulations, but to date it is not known whether the result of the investigation will be made public or if anything will be communicated immediately.

It should be remembered, however, that any proposal presented today in the F1 Commission will have to be ratified by the World Council which will meet in Bahrain next month on the eve of the opening race of the season.

The result of this investigation will be a key moment to evaluate the new direction of the Federation chaired by Mohammed ben Sulayem. However, the FIA ​​must be aware that a weak investigation outcome would still leave a stain on the Abu Dhabi events and start the 2022 season with general discontent.

The result of the analysis, then, will be carefully evaluated by Hamilton and Mercedes, rather in silence on the matter since the end of last year.

Although the focus of the FIA ​​report will be on the events in Abu Dhabi, it is clear that there remains the unease over a number of aspects relating to the management of the sport that has dragged on since last year. Even before the events in Abu Dhabi there had been various criticisms regarding a lack of consistency on decisions and confusion on the rules of the competition.

During the McLaren presentation last week, Andreas Seidl suggested introducing new processes to allow the FIA ​​to admit mistakes and be able to deal with them.

Safety Car and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

“One of the best things about this sport is that it is a human sport, so we have to accept mistakes not only when they are made by the team, but also by the FIA. And mistakes can happen all over again.

“For me it is important that we discuss and that there is a mechanism by which if these errors should occur we can raise our hand, admit the mistake and take corrective measures. This is as important as trying to avoid such disputes ”.