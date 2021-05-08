Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a virtual training workshop, presented by Dr. Laila Habib Al-Balushi, entitled “Creative and Innovative Thinking of Women Entrepreneurs”, in which many women, business leaders and creative owners of projects and various commercial activities participated in it. The training program is part of a series of development programs and initiatives, as part of the implementation of the strategic plan of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council 2020-2024, and to enhance the awareness of businesswomen on all important issues necessary to improve their performance and develop their businesses. The program aims to provide women entrepreneurs with the knowledge that enables them to develop their innovative skills and creative and innovative thinking strategies and employ them in developing their projects and solving the problems they face in an innovative manner and methods. Some of the workshops in the modern program dealt with the psychology and strategies of changing into a creative personality, by providing a self-evaluation of the participants, a presentation of the change methodology, personal action plans and intellectual property. The implementation of the training program came in the form of a workshop that included practical applications, a presentation of some models and a discussion of some cases, in order to refine the skills of the participants, who praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council in harnessing all possibilities in order to support them and develop their businesses.