“F1 has a short memory”, he has declared Christian Horner on the fact that from his point of view when 2022 begins the events of Abu Dhabi will soon be forgotten. A scenario that Lewis Hamilton is trying to ‘fight’ through an indefinite press and social silence until the FIA ​​communicates the results of the ongoing investigation to analyze the succession of events that led to a controversial ending that rewarded Max. Verstappen mocking the seven-time world champion when the conquest of title number eight seemed like a done deal.

Zak Brown agrees with Horner that time ‘heals’ wounds: “Like all controversies that occur in sports, when a new season begins, you put the past behind you – said the owner of McLaren as reported by the US newspaper Racer.com – I am sure that the FIA ​​will come to clear conclusions in which the Federation will explain what happened, what is right and what is wrong. Do I think that different decisions could have been made? Yes, but first I want to see what the FIA ​​conclusions will be. I disagree with anyone who talks about malice or corruptionQuite simply, in all sports referees make difficult decisions that generate discontent. Sometimes the referee ‘calls’ are correct, on other occasions they are not ”.

No conspiracy, therefore, according to Zak Brown, who defined “A pantomime” the radio teams between Race Direction, Mercedes and Red Bull. The Federation has declared that it has set itself as a goal on February 3 as a ‘deadline’ to present the conclusions it will have reached regarding what happened in Abu Dhabi.