There are many connotations and messages emanating from the prominent event that is embodied today in the launch of the thirtieth session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. As for cultural and creative communication between human minds from different civilizations, this session presents more than half a million books covering all aspects of knowledge, while the exhibition celebrates in two successive sessions (the thirty and thirty-first) the Federal Republic of Germany as a guest of honor, a deserved appreciation of the cultural and civilizational ties, and a celebration of heritage Historical and inspiring cultural heritage of Germany.

We can also say, while reviewing the indications reflected by the “Abu Dhabi International Book Organization” in light of these exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic: It is, by the grace of God, then by the wisdom of the wise leadership, the efforts of the medical staff, and the community’s unity, awareness and solidarity, that the UAE achieved great success on the road Full recovery from the various repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Abu Dhabi International Book Organization demonstrates the approach of the state and its leaders, which is based on will and wisdom, placing knowledge and awareness at the forefront of means of development and progress.

Lovers of word and creativity, and those who are passionate about books and their magical worlds, go to the “Abu Dhabi International Book Fair” with absolute confidence that they are in safe hands and keen to ensure their safety through advanced precautionary and preventive measures to preserve the health and safety of the organizers, exhibitors and visitors.

Finally .. If we want to intensify the most beautiful meaning of the scene of joy in writers, creators and readers, the scene that graces the sky of Abu Dhabi today, we can say: With knowledge, life triumphs, and with awareness, pandemics, whether intellectual or organic, are vanquished.

