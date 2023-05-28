The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair announced the winning schools of the competition it organized in its thirty-second session, which aimed to deepen the participation of the student, the family and the teacher, within the framework of expanding the area of ​​the fair’s activities to become more than displaying books and hosting authors, as the child got through the competition a golden opportunity for creativity While the exhibition was hosted by the student in his home and school.

During its current session, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair paid great attention to organizing a group of events and activities for children and adults, in which the organizers’ keenness to move forward in supporting the cultural revolution adopted by the UAE and its application on the ground was evident by focusing on raising a generation armed with science and knowledge, and enriching children’s experiences. And unleash their latent potential.

The students participating in the competition presented a summary of their understanding of the three axes in the current exhibition session about the personality of the year «Ibn Khaldun», the guest of honor «Turkey», and the concept of sustainability, as their works ranged from presentations, videos and drawings, in addition to plays and research.

The competition continued to be received until the start of the exhibition activities, as the number of participating schools reached 33 schools from the private and government sectors distributed between the regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and the number of participating students reached 405 students under the supervision of 33 teachers.

In its evaluation and comparison, the committee relied on a number of points, the most important of which are: the number of participating students, the number of beneficiary students, in addition to innovative ideas.

The competition award was won by a number of schools in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Gharbia. In Abu Dhabi, Virginia International Private Schools, Al Nahda International Private Schools for Girls, Royal American Private Schools, International Summit Private Schools, Al Shorouk English Private Schools, Al Maha Governmental Schools for Girls, Al Dhabianiya Private Schools – Family Development Foundation, and Al Rayyan International won the competition. Al-Bairaq School for Educational Partnerships won from Al-Ain schools, and from the western region, Baia School for Basic and Secondary Education won.

This event is the starting point for a number of different activities that the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language plans to hold successively throughout the year in local exhibitions and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. The thirty-second exhibition is the largest in the history of the exhibition in terms of the space it occupies, the number of participants, and its hosting of a schedule full of cultural, literary, knowledge, and artistic events, which will exceed two thousand events in total.