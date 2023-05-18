Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, whose 32nd session will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from May 22 to May 28, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, celebrates the concept of sustainability as a central idea in line with the UAE Declaration The United Nations celebrates 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, and prior to hosting the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November, by organizing a number of events aimed at highlighting sustainability methods and global best practices in this field.

Among the activities, seminars and dialogue sessions that it will devote to talking about sustainability in its comprehensive concept and ways to activate it in various fields such as climate and food security, the exhibition will host a number of the most important international activists in this field, perhaps the most prominent of whom is the international artist “Felix Semper”, who specializes in the use of paper and environmentally friendly materials. Remarkably, he is best known for his rubber-paper sculptures that simulate the mind, and his constant passion for searching for new ways to incorporate everyday materials into his work.

During his years of experience, “Felix Semper” was able to redefine the concept of traditional sculpture after he succeeded in replacing the difficult-to-decompose elements that are present in abundant quantities in our daily lives, and that would harm the environment, contrary to what is based on sustainability in its general concept, such as papers, books, wood and vinyl records “music records.” Ancient »and the traditional materials used by most sculptors around the world such as rocks, stones and trees, creating his own style that combines beauty and sustainability in the artistic masterpieces he produces.

Although his pop culture works and stretch paper sculptures seem at first glance to be made of stone or solid materials, they are in fact made entirely of glued layers of paper, cut wood, books and recycled materials, and their fluid mobility adds a playful character to them. Aesthetics that are not available in traditional sculptures, and this unique character is not only limited to his sculptures, but also extends to his paintings, which in turn bear a character close to street drawings and “graffiti”.