Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow, the Abu Dhabi Formula 2 team delegation will leave for Lithuania to prepare and prepare to participate in the first and opening round of the World Championship, which is being hosted by the city of Klapada, the third largest city in Lithuania, for the first time in the history of the city.

The Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team completes the journey of achievements and excellence that the team started in the summer of 2023, by participating in various types of sea championships, through modern sails, speedboats and water bikes, and aspires to add a new balance of achievements to what it achieved this summer in all its participation.

The two contestants, Rashid Al Qamzi, the 3-time world champion in this category, and the ambitious contestant Mansour Al Mansouri, who achieved third place in the general ranking last season, are participating together, and the two seek together to write distinguished history and lines for the Emirati team, through international competition and to move forward in the competition for the title for the current season. .

The last season of the championship ended with an exciting drama, after German Stefan Hagen achieved the title by reaching 51 points, while Mansour Al Mansouri finished the season in third place with 47 points, only 4 points behind the leader.

The team mission, headed by Nasser Al Dhaheri, who is Radio Man Rashid, and accompanied by the contestants Rashid, Mansour, and the administrative and media staff of the Abu Dhabi team, left.

The Abu Dhabi team has distinct memories with its participation in Lithuania, where Rashid Al Qamzi, through his participation in Konas in 2017 and 2019, won first place, the same years during which he also won the championship title.

The championship starts from Friday with the technical examination, then the speed race and the best time start on Saturday, and in the light of its results, the positions of the contestants will be determined in the main start of the race, which will be next Sunday, which is the conclusion of the first round as well.

For his part, Nasser Al Dhaheri, head of the team mission, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, for his constant follow-up to the participation and attendance of the Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team, and stressed that the team seeks to achieve a great victory in the first rounds of the season in order to continue to compete. And strongly later on the championship title.

Nasser Al Dhaheri praised the contestants before the start of the season’s start-up challenges and their great abilities to deliver the desired performance and level in order to reach the first positions.