An important and decisive chapter begins on Saturday, through the details of the first round of the Formula 2 World Championship, which is held in Klapada, Lithuania, with the start of the speed race and the best time challenge among the boats participating in the tour, which are 19 boats of 12 nationalities, aspiring to Best and fastest time on the race track.

The boats of the Abu Dhabi team, represented by Rashid Al Qamzi, the 3-time world champion, and Mansour Al Mansouri, embark on a powerful journey, in order to achieve the best and fastest time, and to record the strongest time in the race track, in order to ensure an advanced start through the main race of the round on Sunday, and the speed race will be held today. On a track with a length of 1875 meters on the coast of the Baltic Sea, which is overlooked by the city, which is the third largest city in Lithuania.

The Abu Dhabi team’s champions record their presence in the city of Klapada, to be the fourth station through which the team participates in Lithuania, where it participated in the city of Zarasai in 2016, through the same tournament, and also participated twice in the city of Kaunas, and later twice in the city of Kupkes also, the last of which was last season.

The speed qualifiers will start in three stages, starting at five o’clock in Claveda time, and will last an hour and a half, where a group of boats will qualify until reaching the final qualifier, which will see the participation of only 10 boats, competing with each other to achieve the best and fastest time.

And stands out among the competitors, with the strength of the owner of the land and the crowd, the Lithuanian contestant Edgras Ryabko, who is looking for a strong victory among his fans and on his land. , While the defending champion for last season, German Stefan Hagen, is absent this season.

Rashid Al-Qamzi, the star of the Abu Dhabi team, is looking to regain the world title that he achieved in the season before last for the last time, and he suffered strange breakdowns last season, in most of the rounds, in order to move away from the competition for the title, which he aspires so much for this season.

Rashid Al Qamzi confirmed that he has been fighting hard since the first round so that he can win and embrace the championship title this season. The past, and chasing down faults, deprived me of the title, and I aspire to regain it this season.

And about his new boat, which he is participating in for the first time, Rashid Al Qamzi confirmed that it was prepared with special specifications for the competition, and tested by the technical staff, before coming here, and he said: I am optimistic about the new boat, and I believe that its capabilities are high, and I will have an opportunity to reach high speeds from through it.

Al-Qamzi spoke about the race track, which allows him to reach the desired speed, and said: The track is good and has reasonable distances between the air gates, and this gives me the opportunity to try to present the fastest courses.

Rashid Al-Qamzi hoped that the specter of breakdowns that accompanied him in the last season would be removed from him.