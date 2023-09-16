Beso (Union)

The main race of the third round of the Formula 2 World Boat Championship, which is held in the Portuguese city of Beso, will begin on Sunday, with the participation of 19 boats, in the crucial leg of the world championship. The Abu Dhabi team will participate in the boat “Abu Dhabi 35”, which is at the top of the overall standings, led by Rashid Al Qamzi. The “Abu Dhabi 36” boat, captained by Mansour Al Mansour, is in competition renewed for the third time this season, across the tournament’s stations.

The race will be held on the waters of the Douro River, and the atmosphere of the third round begins with the great ambition of the racer, Rashid Al Qamzi, to continue leading the championship, especially since he has 40 points (full marks) for the first and second rounds of the championship.

Rashid Al Qamzi has a great opportunity to win the title in the round, especially since his closest competitor, Jacquemo Sacchi, has 24 points, and if Rashid wins first place, in the Biso round, he will reach “point 60”, thus staying far enough away from all his competitors and deciding the competition.

Rashid Al Qamzi confirmed that he has a great opportunity to win the round title, especially with the strong start he started the season with, and scored two consecutive round titles. He said: “I have a great opportunity now, and I seek to exploit it until I clinch the title from now on.”

For his part, the “young racer” Mansour Al Mansouri hopes that the “bad luck” that he has been exposed to since the first round of this season will be far away from him, after his boat capsized in the first and opening round, even though he was in third place, in addition to his declining position in the race. The second round of the tournament, and he finished seventh in the competition.

Through the round, Al-Mansouri hopes to make up for what happened and finish the race on the podium, stressing the great difficulty of the current round, given that the race is being held in Piso for the first time. He said: We are racing here for the first time, and we are experiencing the track in this region, and I believe that the nature of the water will not differ for We have a lot, especially since we participated in similar cities in the past, and on the same river, but the difficulty arises today in everyone’s attempts to compensate and reach the first positions.

Al Mansouri added: In the “Formula 2” category, new racers join every season, and this season we witnessed the presence of 6 racers for the first time, all of whom carry enthusiasm and the desire to emerge and succeed since their first appearance.

Regarding Rashid Al Qamzi’s chances for the title, Al Mansouri confirmed that Rashid has a great chance to win the title in the round, if he is able to win first place, as he can reach “point 60”, and thus not wait until the final and fourth round of the tournament, where he will have He officially crowned himself in this round, and said: He has a great chance to win the season title in the round, but you must also adhere to the plan in place, in order to win and ensure the goal is achieved. Al Qamzi is a fierce racer and has all the ingredients for success and mastery, and I consider him an inspiration for me in the tournament.