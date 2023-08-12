Klapada (Union)

Mansour Al Mansouri, the “young star” of the Abu Dhabi team, and the contestant and captain of “Boat 36”, confirmed his great confidence that the team would ascend the “podium” and win a medal in the main race of the first round of the “Formula-2” World Championship, which starts on Sunday, in the city of Klapida. In Lithuania, with the presence of 19 boats, led by the stars of the Abu Dhabi team, Mansour Al Mansouri and Rashid Al Qamzi.

Al Mansouri stressed the full readiness and readiness of the team to compete in the main race for a distance of 1875 meters, which is a course or race track along the Baltic Sea overlooking the ancient city.

Al-Mansoori said: We are ready and ready, in order to compete, and to engage in a strong struggle to reach the first positions and take the podium in this round.

Al-Mansoori appreciated the efforts of the technical staff and team coach Guido Capelli in preparing and equipping the boats for the competition during the past months, and the stage of technical preparation so that the boats are ready for the tour.

He said: We have one of the best technical elements in the Abu Dhabi team, and an integrated crew that was able to provide us with the perfect technical preparation for the boats and their engines before the start of the tour.

He pointed out the importance of collecting points in the opening round, and not neglecting them, so that it is a strong starting point for the Abu Dhabi team, to continue to compete, through the rest of the championship rounds, which will later move to Italy and then Portugal, through four full rounds.

During the past season, Al-Mansoori achieved third place in the overall standings, 4 points behind the leader.

The main race of the round begins today on a track with many spaces that give way to the contestants, trying to reach high speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, and the race starts at five in the evening Lithuanian time «six in the evening UAE time».

Last season witnessed the German Stefan Hagen winning the championship title, after an exciting season and a dramatic end in the closing round of the championship, and the Abu Dhabi team, which won the championship title three times, through its star Rashid Al Qamzi, seeks to return to winning the title this season, and the Abu Dhabi team is considered to be the only Emirati Arab team participating. In the tournament among all European teams in the competition, in addition to achieving the championship title three times out of only 6 participations, it started since the 2016 season in the first presence of the team through the tournament.