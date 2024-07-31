Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team delegation is leaving for Tønsberg, Norway, to participate in the second round of the Formula 2 World Powerboat Championship, which starts on Friday and continues until next Sunday.

The mission concluded a special training camp in Italy, on the team’s own boats, for three days, under strict and strong training, in order to prepare and get ready for the decisive round.

The first round of the championship in Italy witnessed a “disappointing” start for Rashid Al Qamzi, the title holder, and Mansour Al Mansouri, as Rashid came in sixth place, after an unexpected start, in the best time race, and Mansour Al Mansouri’s exit with a “technical failure” from the start.

The team seeks to present a different image in the current round, and to return strongly to the forefront of the start and competition.

The starting round witnessed the British Matthew Palfreeman winning the championship title, Lithuanian Edgras Ryabko coming in second, and Portuguese Duarte Benfeti coming in third.

Tonsberg returns to the tournament’s agenda after a 5-year absence, as it last hosted the tournament in the 2019 season. The Abu Dhabi team is headed by Nasser Al Dhaheri, in addition to the administrative and technical staff.

Regarding the last round, Rashid Al Qamzi, the star of the Abu Dhabi team, confirmed that the beginning was unexpected, especially since the preparations for the season were early.

He said: The opening round in Brindisi witnessed different circumstances, and I was not able to climb the podium or achieve an advanced position, and it was not the start we wanted, but this time I will do my best, snatch the victory.

Al Qamzi said: “We worked very hard before arriving in Norway, and the Italy camp was important in terms of preparation and readiness to achieve the desired results. We want to make up for it, and we will achieve that here.”

Rashid Al Qamzi confirmed that the championship witnessed great competition, with the joining of a number of new drivers, and also the development of the levels of the veterans, through the competition. He said: In Brindisi, we observed that the levels of the teams developed for the better, and there is a large group of good drivers, who aspire to win, and the competition is difficult this season, and the most deserving will win for sure.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi team has won the championship title 4 times in the past, the last of which was in the 2019 season, and all of them were in the name of Rashid Al Qamzi, one of the team’s most important stars.

A preliminary stage for the competition begins on Friday, followed by the best time race on Saturday, and speed qualifiers, before moving on to the main and final race on Sunday.