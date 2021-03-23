The Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the start of trial operation of autonomous vehicles in the last quarter of this year.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport in the emirate has signed a cooperation agreement with the Bayanat Company for mapping, surveying and geospatial data, a subsidiary of the “42” group, a leader in the field of artificial intelligence and cloud computing since 2008, under which the two parties will cooperate in implementing the trial operation of self-driving vehicles to transport passengers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and support The Department of Municipalities and Transport Strategy for Smart Transport, and the development of smart and innovative mobility solutions that support the efforts of the Department and its Integrated Transport Center, towards establishing the necessary infrastructure for the use of self-driving vehicles within an integrated and sustainable transport system that improves the quality of services provided to the residents and pioneers of the emirate, and supports local development in its various dimensions.

The trial operation of the autonomous vehicles will start in two phases, the first phase includes three vehicles operating in the main area of ​​Yas Island, and the pick-up and drop-off locations are distributed to hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and offices, while the second phase includes more than 10 vehicles in different areas and stations in Abu Dhabi.

The service will be free of charge in both phases, and it is provided from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, with the presence of a safety officer in the driving seat, to facilitate the operation and intervention in the event of any sudden occurrence, and in order to apply the highest security and safety standards.

