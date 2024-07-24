Hala Al Khayat (Abu Dhabi)

The policy of banning the use of single-use plastic bags in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, since its implementation on June 1, 2022 until last June, has succeeded in avoiding the use of about 337 million single-use plastic shopping bags, at a rate of 450,000 plastic bags every day.

The number of bags distributed at checkout counters at retailers has decreased by 95%, thus avoiding the waste of more than 2,000 tons of single-use plastic bags in Abu Dhabi.

The ban was implemented as part of the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s single-use plastics policy, an initiative to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and promote a culture of sustainability and recycling in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Since the implementation of the single-use plastics policy, major retail outlets in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have pledged their support for the implementation of the single-use plastics policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by banning the use of single-use plastic bags, by providing reusable alternatives at a nominal fee, as a fee of no less than 50 fils was imposed for each bag of alternative multi-use plastic shopping bags.

Since the ban was implemented, retailers have seen a significant reduction in the number of plastic bags, ranging from 90% to 95%. This means that for every 100 bags consumed in major retail outlets before the ban began, only five are currently being used by consumers, all of which are reusable.

It is noteworthy that establishing a comprehensive policy to ban single-use plastics will contribute to promoting a healthy environment and a sustainable lifestyle for all, and to combating climate change by reducing resource consumption and reducing the resulting pollution, and protecting the environment and biodiversity.

Studies have shown that plastic was found in 80% of dead hawksbill turtles in Abu Dhabi, while 97 pieces of plastic were found inside 55 turtles. Studies also show that plastic particles seep into the human food chain, affecting public health.

Protecting terrestrial and marine biodiversity

By reducing the amount of single-use plastic bags and their negative impact on the environment, the ban has helped protect terrestrial and marine biodiversity, and preserve the right of future generations to enjoy a healthy and sustainable environment, as the carbon footprint of the amount of plastic avoided is equivalent to 272,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, equivalent to saving emissions from 629,000 barrels of oil.