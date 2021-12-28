Yousef Al Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

Foreign direct investments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi grew during the second quarter of 2021 at a rate of 0.8% to reach 98.8 billion dirhams, compared to about 98 billion dirhams during the first quarter of the same year, and by 3.8% compared to the same period last year, according to the report “Foreign Investment Estimates”. Al Mubasher » issued by the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi.

Foreign direct investment is one of the most important indicators of sustainable development, as most of it arises from long-term capital flows residing in other economies to the local economy, which has a significant positive impact in the region in terms of knowledge and technology transfer, in addition to supporting productivity and economic diversification.

According to the report issued by the center yesterday, real estate activities accounted for 30.7% of the total balance of foreign direct investment in the emirate during the second quarter, with a value of 30.3 billion dirhams.

extractive industries

The extractive industries, which include oil and natural gas, accounted for 17.9% of foreign direct investment in Abu Dhabi, with a value of 17.69 billion dirhams.

The manufacturing industries came in third place, with a share of 16.1%, with a value of 15.9 billion dirhams, followed by electricity, gas, water and waste activities with a share of 11.4%, with a value of 11.23 billion dirhams.

Financial and insurance activities ranked fifth, accounting for 9.1%, equivalent to about 8.99 billion dirhams, while the share of the rest of the activities was 14.8%, with a value of 14.6 billion dirhams.

continuous growth

According to the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, the growth rate of electricity, gas, water and waste management activities increased in the second quarter of 2021 to 17.8% compared to the previous quarter, while the growth rate in the first quarter of 2021 was 8.2%.

The total balance of foreign direct investment in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles grew by an estimated 62% to reach 4.2 billion dirhams during the second quarter of this year, compared to 2.8 billion dirhams during the second quarter of last year.

The growth rate of information and communication activities increased by 72% to reach 566 million dirhams during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 329 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2020.

The balance of foreign direct investment in the administrative and support services activities sector increased by 177% to reach 275 million dirhams during the second quarter of this year, compared to about 99 million dirhams in the second quarter of last year.

top countries

With regard to the percentages of the contribution of the five largest countries to the total foreign direct investment in Abu Dhabi in the second quarter of 2021, Austria topped the list with a share of 13% and a value of 12.88 billion dirhams, followed by the United Kingdom with a share of 9.6% and a balance of 9.54 billion dirhams, then Japan came third with a share of 8.1% With a balance of 7.96 billion dirhams, France is fourth with a share of 6.3% and a balance of 6.23 billion dirhams, while the United States of America is fifth with a share of 5.3%.

Lebanon came in the next rank with a total investment balance of 3.36 billion dirhams, with a share of 3.4%, followed by China with a balance of 2.89 billion dirhams and a share of 2.9%, then Jordan with investments of about two billion dirhams, with a share of 2.1%, then Panama came in the next rank with a score of 1.77 One billion dirhams, with a share of 1.79%, and Germany, with 1.4 billion dirhams, and a share of 1.4%, while the balance of the other countries combined amounted to about 45.5 billion dirhams.

Field survey

Foreign direct investment is defined as a type of international investment that reflects the acquisition by an entity resident in one economy of a permanent interest in an enterprise residing in another economy.

The Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi conducted a field survey for the second quarter of 2021, which included the most important foreign direct investment facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through field visits, with the aim of identifying the activities carried out by the institutions and identifying the reality and volume of foreign direct investment within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on a quarterly basis.

The scope of the survey included economic establishments, and establishments in which foreign direct investments were found in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi – Al Ain – Al Dhafra).

foreign contribution

The most important establishments in which foreign participation in the capital was received, and which have foreign direct investments such as foreign direct investments and branches of foreign companies, were targeted.

The survey was conducted in accordance with the international standards used in foreign direct investment statistics, in order to meet the requirements of partners and data users to provide up-to-date data on a quarterly basis.

These statistics serve decision makers and policy makers in identifying the value of foreign investments and the impact of the initiatives launched by the government to bring these investments to the state and the emirate.

foreign investment

The Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi is working to produce recent statistical estimates of foreign direct investment on a quarterly basis, in line with the increasing demand for recent data, based on the quarterly survey of foreign direct investment for enterprises known as foreign direct investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Foreign direct investment statistics are an important tributary by giving users an up-to-date picture of the volume and distribution of foreign direct investments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which facilitates understanding and knowledge of these investments, their sources, and decision-making. The Statistics Center Abu Dhabi is implementing the quarterly foreign direct investment survey from 2019 until the second quarter of 2021 to add to the available data on foreign investments recent quarterly data, aiming at the highest levels of accuracy in producing this data, in line with international standards and guidelines recommended in the Mezzan Guide Payments to the International Monetary Fund, Sixth Edition.