Counselor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that on Emirati Children’s Day, we mention with great gratitude; “Mother of the Emirates” Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, for the care and care that she gives to childhood, and for her inspiring role in the distinguished care that our children receive throughout the nation.

In a statement on this occasion, he said, “I congratulate all the children on the dear land of the Emirates, that God has blessed them to grow up in a nation that looks upon them with hope as its most valuable wealth, and under the leadership that has made them the main focus of all development and development plans in various political, social and economic aspects.

Therefore, all possibilities were used to grow up in a healthy and safe environment and in a society full of cultural and scientific richness. “

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, represented by the Family and Child Prosecution, was keen to participate in the community’s efforts in this context, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Head of the Judicial Department. Building a strategy for creating tomorrow by contributing to raising children today and building their conscience and societal values ​​on the basis of respect for the law, as it was keen to present legal education to children on the one hand, and to guide parents and educational institutions on the best ways to enhance the child’s self-immunity in the face of different situations in the real world or Presumption and protection in the face of danger, whether represented by slipping towards the legally criminal behavior, or by which it falls to make it a victim.