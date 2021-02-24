Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – On the occasion of the launch of the UAE Innovation Month, coinciding with the fiftieth year of the UAE’s establishment and the Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Abu Dhabi Foundation Council for Literary Cultural Arts series organized a panel discussion entitled “Innovation is the path of the future of the Abu Dhabi Arts Foundation.

Hamid bin Muhammad Khalifa Al Suwaidi, founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Art Foundation (ADAS), said: “Through our activities we seek to strengthen partnerships with institutions and segments of society and launch distinct initiatives that enhance the concept and culture of innovation.” He explained: “Our organization of this session reflects our keenness to promote and support The directives of our wise leadership in inviting various segments of society to participate in designing the future of the UAE, while positively affecting the quality of their lives and contributing to building a better future for future generations.

Samia Badr, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Media at the Abu Dhabi Art Foundation, who moderated the session, said that the panel discussion revolved around vital axes for innovation, which are in the fields of health, education and technology, where various topics were addressed, including adopting innovation in various components of the health care system and improving the development and delivery of services. And health technologies, and the importance of innovation in the educational sector as a fundamental pillar in the education system and the policies followed in educational institutions, the first incubators for innovation, in addition to the impact of modern technology on society and the factors that affect the ability to innovate in the field of technology.