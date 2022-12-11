Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Today in the capital, Abu Dhabi, the activities of the Abu Dhabi Summit on Artificial Intelligence will be launched, in the presence of a group of Turing Award winners and Fields Medal winners, as well as a number of key leaders in the field of artificial intelligence to share the latest ideas, discuss future scientific trends, and work together to shape the future of this sector.

The international scientific conference, hosted by the Digital Science and Artificial Intelligence Research Center of the Institute of Technological Innovation, will bring together some of the brightest minds and thinkers in the field of artificial intelligence for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

The summit, the first of its kind, aims to enhance the UAE’s reputation as a regional and global hub for innovation, allowing artificial intelligence scientists and international stakeholders to meet and build cooperative relationships of mutual benefit to create a comprehensive system for artificial intelligence.

Professor Marwan Dibah, Senior Researcher at the Digital Science and Artificial Intelligence Research Center, will talk about the capabilities of the Digital Science and Artificial Intelligence Research Center and the Institute of Technological Innovation in general, the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence, the center’s latest projects, achievements and successes.

Dr. Ibtisam Al Mazrouei, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Unit at the Digital Sciences and Artificial Intelligence Research Center, General Chair of the Organizing Committee of the Abu Dhabi Summit on Artificial Intelligence, reviews the general landscape of artificial intelligence in the UAE, and the journey of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, to become a leader in the field of artificial intelligence and global research and development, and the transformation of the country UAE to a knowledge economy supported by advanced technological innovation.