Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is organizing “Abu Dhabi Art” in its 15th edition, and the largest since its inception, from 22 to 26 November at Manara. Saadiyat, with a record participation of 92 galleries from 31 countries around the world, to be the culmination of the artistic and cultural program organized by Abu Dhabi Art throughout the year, which plays a vital role in the flourishing of the art scene in West, South Asia and North Africa.

The Abu Dhabi Art Fair enjoys a prominent position as an important cultural platform for the West Asian region, and through the participation of 92 galleries from around the world, this year’s edition of the exhibition sheds light on new and diverse geographical regions, including Georgia, Hong Kong, Latin America, South and West Asia and North Africa, and galleries that participate For the first time from Georgia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore and Chile, in addition to highlighting a number of exhibitions and artworks of outstanding value, the exhibition will be a space for discovering the history of international arts in Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Diala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, said on this occasion: “This year’s edition of Abu Dhabi Art embodies an important moment in the history of the exhibition, given the huge size of the event and the doubling of the number of participating galleries compared to its beginnings.

We are pleased to attract this diverse elite of artists and galleries from all over the world, as we attribute this to several factors, including the contributions and general research made by our representatives to international galleries. Local and regional arts flourished over 15 years.

By working with curators, galleries and artists, we are also making sure to provide access to the history and research of the arts and ensure that visitors gain a better understanding of these diverse regions around the world.”

Among the representatives of the participating galleries this year are Manele Ciakafiosi, who will focus on Latin America through participating galleries such as Dan Galleria, Pablo Gobel Fine Arts, Praxis, Galleria Carla Osorio, Galleria La Cometa and Casa Zirio, and Visiting Professor Riccarda Manderini, who focuses on sustainability with participating galleries such as Kuo, Lia Roma, THK Gallery, IDN Galleria, Asia Hamdi, founder and director of La Violin Blue Gallery, which will focus on female artists from Arab countries, and galleries such as Ajyal Fine Arts, Kringzinger Gallery, and Feynan Valley Art Gallery, as well as Chris Wan Feng who will be presenting galleries on Hong Kong’s historical and contemporary art scene such as Rossi & Rossi and Hanart TZ Gallery.

Chris Wan Feng, curator, art critic and representative of participating galleries from Hong Kong, said: “I am honored to be invited to curate the entries of galleries from Hong Kong for this year’s Abu Dhabi Art, where we will be presenting an impressive range of contemporary and modern art to be shown in the Middle East for the first time. Once, it reflects Hong Kong’s unique and rich historical context and highlights the region’s interesting and contemporary art scene. I am confident that the dialogue with the Abu Dhabi art audience will contribute to the development and strengthening of the artistic dialogue between the two regions.”

Among the 37 new participating galleries this year are Lea Roma (from Italy), De Sarthe (from Hong Kong), Leo Gallery (from Hong Kong), Krenzinger Gallery (from Austria) and Pablo Gobel Fine Arts (from Mexico).

Abu Dhabi Art also hosts 55 galleries that participated in its previous edition, including Isabelle van den Allende Gallery (from the UAE), Sean Kelly (from the United States), Hakuji Gallery (from South Korea), Mazzolini (from Italy) and Hanart TZ Gallery (from China). , Beirutin (from France) and others.

Also participating in the Contemporary and Modern Art section of the exhibition are 40 galleries, including Rossi & Rossi from Hong Kong, Salma Feriani Gallery from Tunisia, and Bernier Eliades from Greece.

The artist of this year’s visual campaign is Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim, whose work is clearly influenced by his love for the beauty of nature and the environment of his hometown of Khorfakkan, which lies between the Gulf of Oman and the Hajar Mountains.

It is noteworthy that the task of the visual campaign artist in the program is to devise the visual campaign for the exhibition to use the selected images in the marketing campaign and publicize the exhibition.

Abu Dhabi Art will continue to announce details of the exhibition program and its activities in the coming months.