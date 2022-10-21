Frankfurt (Union)
The Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language (Yesterday) launched a series of music books in a ceremony held as part of the center’s participation in the Frankfurt Book Fair. The series of music books is concerned with Emirati and Arab singing and music, and is an important addition to the center’s publications. The series includes two biographical books on the artists Eid Al-Faraj and Ibrahim Juma’a written by the writer Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, in addition to important titles in Arabic music, especially a book on the taste of Umm Kulthum in The selection of poems she sang, along with a variety of titles, including educational books.
The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, and a group of interested parties.
Pioneer Biography
Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center continues to contribute to the advancement of the language by enriching the Arabic library with original titles that contribute to supporting the movement of creativity and authorship. By launching a series of music books, we shed more light on the musical and lyrical creativity in the region. The series presents for the first time a biography of the pioneers of music in the country, and provides important investigations documenting some of the traditional performing arts, as well as discussing new perspectives on Arabic singing by experts in it.”
The series of music books includes two books classified within the “Pioneers Among Us” series, in which poet and writer Ibrahim Al-Hashemi documents for the first time the biography of the artist Eid Al-Faraj, as a singer, composer and poet. The book records the artist’s journey since birth, childhood, education and various stages of his career until the present time, reinforced by many documentaries.
In a book titled “Ibrahim Jumaa: The Etheric Melody of the Sea,” Ibrahim Al-Hashemi presents the life and artistic journey of a pioneer of music and composition in the United Arab Emirates, and his melodies and lyrical poems from his words and tunes at various festivals and occasions, with pictures of his life and artistic career. And the awards and honors he received during his career.
A new perspective on heritage
Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji added: “The series of music books complements the specialized book projects launched by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language previously. It also opens the way to present a new perspective on the Arab lyrical heritage, which enhances the creative content and pushes the dialogue about it.”
Dr. Hamad bin Sarai presents a book entitled “The Art of Wahhabism: Kinetic and Verbal Performance from Emirati Folklore”, which is a field research documenting a folk performance art related to the agricultural environment through interviews with a group of narrators who practiced this art.
The Singed Poems The series of music books “Encyclopedia of Sung Poems”, compiled by researcher Dr. Hammad Al Khatri, presents the poems sung in the UAE, which are usually closer to popular taste, extend deep into the history of society, address all phenomena and symbols from the surrounding environment, and embody the Emirati vocabulary. that expresses the culture of this people.
In the book “Folk Songs for Children and Women in the United Arab Emirates”, Dr. Fatima Al Mazrouei is trying to remedy the shortage in collecting folk songs, especially in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where many of the book’s songs were not included in the published songbooks, in addition to focusing on collecting petting songs. The child in what is called in Abu Dhabi the dances, in addition to songs that deal with names, especially the names of girls.
Umm Kulthum: Poetry and Singing
And about the relationship of the planet of the East with eloquent poetry, Dr. Ahmed Youssef Ali deals in his book: “Umm Kulthum: Poetry and Singing” her work to elevate the Arabic song through her preference for singing by the great poets of her time and those who preceded them from the most distinguished poets. Umm Kulthum had a simple, poor upbringing, and she only enjoyed religious education and the hereditary traditional culture that accompanied it, but her exceptional taste made her able to distinguish poetic texts, and know the rich from the fat. She also had the ability to synthesize texts to serve her songs, by selecting verses from the entire poem, and sometimes rearranging them.
The Egyptian composer and researcher Hassan Zaki Shehata sheds light on four composers whose works have achieved more success and fame than others in his book, entitled “Rhythms of Light: A Musical Biography of Four of the Geniuses of Eastern Melody.” In it, he analyzes the works of Ahmed Sedky, Abdel Azim Abdel Haq, Mahmoud Al Sharif, and Ali Ismail.
Nye smells of legends
The Music Books series presents two books by the composer and music researcher Muhammad Saeed Hijab. The first is entitled “The Flute: A Piece of Reed with the Smell of Myths,” in which it traces the history of the flute in an attempt to separate the real history from the myths that were associated with the flute in ancient times. He explains the different forms of the flute and the differences between them phonetically, highlighting the importance of the flute in different cultures and addressing the manufacture of the flute and playing techniques. The second book, entitled “The World of Bow Instruments,” traces the historical path of stringed instruments that sound using the bow. It deals with the beginnings and how the development of the various families of Al-Qaws, with a focus on the instruments used in the musical traditions in the Arab region and similar traditions in the surrounding cultures, with an overview of industry and playing. Muhammad Hussein Kamer, professor of sciences, musical theories, the nut and the Iraqi maqam, the subject of cultural and civilized communication, the relationship of today’s music to yesterday’s music, music education, and music learning in schools. In his book, he also deals with traditional Iraqi music, with a specialization on the walnut instrument, and detailed studies of the Iraqi maqam, its history, types and characteristics.
Musical researcher Bassam Abdel-Sattar presents the educational book “The Qanun Machine”, which includes a definition of the oriental instrument and its parts, talks about its role in the traditional school, deals with its sound space, includes numbering the fingers to play it, and provides lessons that include technical exercises on it. The book includes a practical side that is directed to specialists in playing the qanun or those seeking to learn to play it.
Music rules and theories
As for the book “The Mediator in the Rules and Theories of Arabic Music”, it is a theoretical and applied study of the rules and theories of Arabic music, written by the Egyptian writer Ahmed Youssef Al-Taweel, Professor and Vice Dean of the Higher Institute of Arabic Music at the Academy of Arts.
The book “The History of Music in Arabia and Andalusia”, written by Julian Ribera and translated by Hussein Hassan, is also being reprinted. It deals with the role of the Muslims of Andalusia in preserving music and transmitting it to subsequent generations, so that its inheritance has become a wellspring for European musicians and their inspiration.
