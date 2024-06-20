The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center is participating in the activities of the 30th session of the Beijing International Book Fair, which began yesterday and continues until June 23.

By participating in the largest cultural event in Asia, the Center seeks to strengthen relations with the publishing and cultural sectors in China and promote the Centre’s projects and programmes, in addition to examining opportunities for joint cooperation and opening new horizons for effective partnership with prominent Chinese entities concerned with creative industries.

As part of the participation, the Center signs a strategic cooperation protocol with the Chinese International Media Group, the official body responsible for Chinese international cooperation in the field of language, culture, publishing, media and studies.

The Center participates in the exhibition with a rich program that includes discussion seminars and professional meetings, in addition to organizing a group of visits and signing cooperation agreements in line with the country’s vision of openness to cultures around the world, and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s cultural status.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, stressed the Center’s keenness to participate in the Beijing International Book Fair as a global platform with great influence in the Asian region, bringing together under its umbrella a significant international presence in the fields of publishing and culture, and allowing the Center to promote the programs and projects it is working on to enhance The status of the Arabic language, and discussing the conclusion of effective partnerships with the most important cultural, academic and technical institutions around the world.

He said that the publishing and cultural sectors in the People’s Republic of China are an important partner for the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, and that Chinese participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in its last session was the largest for China in international exhibitions, which confirms the importance of the exhibition to vital Chinese entities in the fields of culture and publishing.

He explained that through the Center’s participation in the Beijing International Book Fair, we will make unremitting efforts to expand partnerships at all levels.

The head of the center is scheduled to attend the issuance event of the China Academic Book Series, as part of the exhibition’s participation program, which also includes organizing a symposium entitled “Between Arabic and Chinese: Language and Cultural Communication,” which highlights the role that the center plays in supporting the Arabic language, and introduces It highlights its most important projects, and discusses aspects of convergence between the center and Chinese partners with regard to supporting the Arabic language.

The Center is organizing a symposium in cooperation with the Chinese International Media Group, in the presence of a number of influential figures in the publishing industry in China, in addition to a group of Chinese Arabists.

The center’s delegation also participates in the Arab and Chinese Publishers Forum, which is held within the exhibition’s activities, in addition to being informed of the latest publishing technologies, artificial intelligence, and content for the most important Chinese parties working in the field of creative content and technologies, and discussing the possibility of these parties participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and the International Arab Publishing Conference. and creative industries.

Within the participation schedule, the Center organizes visits to influential Chinese entities in the publishing and culture sectors, to introduce them to the Center’s areas of work, and to discuss opportunities for joint cooperation. These entities include: the Chinese National Publications Import and Export Group, the Chinese Renmin University, the Sheikh Zayed Center at the Foreign Languages ​​University in Beijing, and the University of China. Languages ​​and Culture in Beijing, and the Chinese People’s Publishing House, in addition to a visit to the Saudi pavilion, where the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the guest of honor at the exhibition this year.

It also holds professional meetings with major Chinese publishing houses and those responsible for the publishing and culture sector in China with the aim of promoting the centre’s projects and programmes, such as the Kalima Translation and Awards Project, and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, to gain Chinese participation.