The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center has opened the door for nominations for the second session of the “Sard of Gold” Award 2024, which it launched last year as part of its goals to consolidate Emirati values ​​and the authentic Arab cultural heritage, and in an effort to enhance cultural and civilizational communication between generations. The announcement came after the conclusion of its annual ceremony, which was held at Al Dhafra Fort to honor the winners of its first session, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

The award aims to honor narrators of biographies, literature, and popular narrations locally and in the Arab world, and to shed light on the arts of Emirati folktales and narratives and the inspiring productions in this field, in addition to honoring the talented and creative people who monitored the history and aspects of life and popular heritage, and the path of development of the Emirates over the decades, collectively and studied locally, Arably, and globally.

The award received great interest and interest in its first session, especially since its name was inspired by the poems of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to be supportive of strengthening the creative artistic movement, making models of inspiring popular narratives its focus and starting point, with the aim of preserving The narrative heritage and the continuity of its cultural role in establishing communication and shedding light on the inspiring stages and important historical milestones of peoples and their cultures.

Through its six categories, which include: “Short Story for Unpublished Narrative Works,” “Short Story for Published Narrative Works,” “Popular Narratives,” “Narratives,” “Visual Narrative,” and “Emirati Narrative,” the award celebrates the inspiring productions in The fields of literary and narrative narration also honor their authors and disseminate their creativity. It also seeks to revive the art of folk tales, storytelling, and popular epics, which represent an essential part of Arab culture, to express them within a contemporary artistic state that highlights the aspects of excellence, beauty, and wisdom of our early ancestors, and supports presenting the historical message of this art in conveying the hopes of the present and aspirations for the future, and documenting The historical stage for future generations.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, said that the launch of the second cycle of the Gold Narrative Award comes after the great success it achieved last year in supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of consolidating the authentic narrative, promoting and protecting cultural heritage as an inspiring document for future generations, and highlighting the country’s unique cultural identity. And it is open to the world, based on the fact that narration of all kinds is an art closely related to the collective memory of all societies.

He explained that the award, whose vision is inspired by the thought and poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, aims to revive the unique approach that he laid down, may God have mercy on him, and the rich legacy that he left for new generations, to be a starting point for his vision, as the popular and narrative narratives occupy a prominent place in Forming the system of authentic and basic values ​​of societies, as a faithful transmitter that carries their history, hopes and aspirations in an interesting way, far from indoctrination.

The Center invited narrative holders wishing to participate in the second cycle of the award to submit their applications and fill out the approved nomination form for the award through the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s website www.alc.ae or by emailing [email protected]. And attach it to five copies of the participating work, in addition to the candidate’s CV, scientific and creative CV, a copy of the passport, and a personal photo, as registration continues until March 25, 2023.

Nomination conditions include submitting only one work for one of the award’s branches, and the work is not entitled to be nominated for another award, personally or on behalf, in the same year. The nominated works must be written in Arabic, with the exception of the Emirati narrative branch, which receives entries in Arabic and other languages, provided that the candidate has contributed to building the Emirati narrative through creative or research work that addresses aspects of the history of the United Arab Emirates and its present from various aspects. .

Narrative or research works may be published or unpublished, and the publication must not be more than five years old. The award is not granted to a work that has previously won a major Arab or foreign award, with the necessity of adhering to the conditions contained in the “nomination form” in each branch. It is possible to re-nominate for the award with the same work, provided that the time period requirement must be met and an application must be submitted for that.

The objectives of the “Gold Narrative” Award include protecting popular narrative arts and moral heritage to enhance the identity of generations by linking them to these writings through creativity, study, and interest in visual narratives that document life in the Emirates and the Arab world by collecting, investigating, studying, and presenting narrative heritage by transferring it and recreating it in photographs and plastic arts. Arts and cinema. The value of the Sard Gold Prize is two million UAE dirhams.