Hayakum fi Abu Dhabi, the tourism promotional initiative of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, announced today the appointment of Indian superstar Ranveer Singh as the official ambassador of the tourist destination to inspire visitors and invite them to explore a variety of exceptional experiences that can be enjoyed on their trip to the capital. Within the framework of a partnership for a period of Two years, Ranveer will participate in the most prominent stations and events of his vacation, inviting Indian visitors to visit Abu Dhabi and enjoy its inspiring experiences, attractions and entertainment shows according to their interests and personal aspirations through a schedule full of events, including the International Indian Film Academy Awards, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the basketball league matches. American Professionals in Abu Dhabi, as well as a variety of authentic cultural experiences and experiences pulsating adventure, excitement and entertainment. On the other hand, those looking for adventure and excitement can reach new horizons by visiting one of the three international theme parks on Yas Island, “Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi”, “Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” and “Ferrari World Abu Dhabi”. The “One Summer Is Not Enough” campaign includes an agenda full of exciting events, making visitors enjoy unforgettable moments this summer, including the return of the International Indian Film Academy Awards in May, the special family entertainment show “Paw Patrol” and the concert of the musical group “Guns An Roses. Ranveer Singh said: “I am delighted to be the destination ambassador for Abu Dhabi. It was one of the happiest moments behind the camera. I’ve been visiting Abu Dhabi for years, and it feels like I’m in my second home. I now have the opportunity to share my most beautiful memories with the world. Every time I visit Abu Dhabi, I find something new to explore, and I always leave with countless memories and a strong desire to come back again. It has a variety of exceptional experiences that visitors can discover on their own and are only a short three-hour flight from Mumbai, which makes Abu Dhabi one of the favorite destinations for holidays, not only in the summer, but throughout the year. For her part, Nouf Al Bochlebi, Executive Director of Marketing and Strategic Communication Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to appoint the superstar Ranveer Singh as the ambassador of our tourist destination in the Indian market. Ranveer, with his vitality and passion for travel and exploration, embodies all that Abu Dhabi offers of exceptional and diverse experiences that meet the aspirations of everyone, and invites them to enjoy them according to their personal interests. Through this initiative, we aim to share Ranveer’s love for Abu Dhabi with India and the world, while highlighting the unique and amazing offerings of our destination, from its family-friendly activities, rich heritage and authentic culture to its adventures and stunning natural attractions. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Ranveer over the next two years, as we continue to create and provide unforgettable experiences for our visitors.”