The Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences organized a virtual security workshop, in cooperation with the New Zealand Police, delivered by Chris Page, the New Zealand Police Regional Attaché, with the aim of exchanging skills and experiences between Abu Dhabi Police and the New Zealand Police.

During the workshop, Director of Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Brigadier Thani Butti Al Shamsi, stressed its importance in presenting police, security and training experiences within the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in December of 2019, as this is the first successful security operation in the world in reviewing procedures What was taken, and how the event was managed, and the workshop included meaningful discussions, with the participation of 95 members of the various sectors of Abu Dhabi Police.





