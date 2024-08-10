Abu Dhabi and Dubai top the most liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index. “EIU” For 2024.

Abu Dhabi maintained its position as the most liveable city in the region, after improving its results in healthcare and education, while Dubai came in a close second after also improving in the same sectors..

According to the “Crime and Security Rates 2024” index issued by the “Namibo” website, Abu Dhabi is one of the safest cities in the world, as the capital ranked first globally on the safety index (88.2 points) and lowest on the crime index (11.8) points, while Dubai ranked fifth on the list of the safest cities in the world..

In the field of health, data from a recent report by the Dubai Health Authority showed that the total number of licensed health facilities operating in the emirate reached 5,020 health facilities during the first quarter of this year, while the number of licensed doctors reached 13,370 doctors, while the number of health facilities in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during the same year reached 3,323 facilities, including 67 hospitals, 1,136 health centers, 765 clinics, and 1,068 pharmacies, in addition to 287 other facilities that fall under the classification of health facilities, while the number of licensed doctors reached 12,922 doctors at the end of 2022..

In the field of education, the number of schools in Abu Dhabi reached 459 private, government and co-educational schools in the academic year 2023-2024, while the number of private schools in Dubai reached 220 schools..

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index “EIU” For 2024, 8 GCC cities are on the list of the top 10 cities that are stable and have an increasing influence on the global stage, including Kuwait, Doha and Bahrain in third, fourth and fifth places respectively..

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is one of the world’s economic powerhouses, attracting talent from around the world and deploying huge pools of capital..

The global index includes 173 cities that are evaluated according to five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure..