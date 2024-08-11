Abu Dhabi and Dubai top the list of the most liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Liveability Index 2024.

Abu Dhabi maintained its position as the most liveable city in the region, after improving its results in healthcare and education, while Dubai came in a close second after improving in the same sectors.

According to the “Crime and Security Rates 2024” index issued by the “Namibo” website, Abu Dhabi is one of the safest cities in the world, as the capital ranked first globally on the safety index (88.2 points), and lowest on the crime index (11.8 points), while Dubai ranked fifth on the list of the safest cities in the world.

In the health sector, data from a recent report by the Dubai Health Authority showed that the total number of licensed health facilities operating in the emirate reached 5,020 during the first quarter of this year, while the number of licensed doctors reached 13,370. The number of health facilities in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during the same year reached 3,323, including 67 hospitals, 1,136 health centers, 765 clinics, and 1,068 pharmacies, in addition to 287 other facilities classified as health facilities, while the number of licensed doctors reached 12,922 doctors at the end of 2022.

In the field of education, the number of schools in Abu Dhabi reached 459 private, government and co-educational schools in the 2023-2024 academic year, while the number of private schools in Dubai reached 220 schools.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Liveability Index 2024, eight GCC cities are among the top 10 most stable and influential cities on the global stage, with Kuwait, Doha and Bahrain in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is one of the world’s economic powers, attracting talent from around the world and deploying huge pools of capital.

The global index includes 173 cities that are evaluated according to five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.