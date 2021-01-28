Ghantoot (Al Ittihad) – Abu Dhabi and Ankora teams have qualified for the final match of the Sultan Bin Zayed Polo Cup, in its first edition organized by the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Club, and with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Polo Association.

Abu Dhabi’s qualification came after beating Ghantoot “A” team 6-4 in the semi-finals of the tournament, while Ancora won the second card for the final after beating “Ra Nun” team 8-3.5.

The final match of the tournament will be held next Monday at Sultan bin Zayed Stadium in Ghantoot Club, without the presence of an audience, in accordance with the precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, and the final shall be preceded by the third and fourth place match between the Ghantoot B and Aningsley teams, which will be held at Stadium 2.