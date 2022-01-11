Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi) Experts in the tourism sector confirmed that the decision to adopt a new ceiling for tourism licensing fees of 1,000 dirhams directs the eyes of international investors, entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises to Abu Dhabi to establish new projects or expand their existing projects, which combines their efforts to promote Abu Dhabi and revitalize them. tourism there. Today, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has adopted a new structure for tourism licensing fees in the emirate, with a ceiling of 1,000 dirhams annually for license fees, in support of the development and prosperity of the tourism sector by stimulating existing companies and projects, and attracting new investments to establish their businesses in the emirate. They pointed out to the “Union” that the government’s support for the private sector, including tourism companies and hotels, is evidence of the cooperation of the public and private sectors in supporting the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi and attracting more and diversified tourism investments, thus contributing to attracting more visitors and tourists. Saud Al Darmaki, CEO and founder of Premier Travel, says that this decision is a great government support and facilitation for companies operating in the tourism sector, so that they can grow their businesses faster, contribute to the tourism promotion of Abu Dhabi, attract more tourism partnerships and investments in the sector to the emirate, and support small and medium enterprises. Al-Darmaki indicates that this decision will reconsider many companies that closed their businesses at the height of the “Corona” crisis to reconsider reopening their businesses in a better way and with a new start. In the same context, Noel Masoud, head of “August” hotel consultancy company, says, “This decision is good news for the establishments operating in the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, as government support for tourism activities from hotels and tourism companies is a great support for the sector that contributes to companies moving their offices and headquarters. to Abu Dhabi and investors to expand their activities and investments in the emirate. Masoud asserts that this decision will contribute to an increase in the number of tourism companies and investments, which will unite everyone’s efforts to stimulate tourism to Abu Dhabi. Alaa Al-Ali, Director of Nirvana Travel and Tourism, said, “Today, the tourism sector is the sector most affected by the Corona crisis, and we, as the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi, have been affected by this crisis, but this initiative from the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi to support the tourism sector is a wise decision and insightful vision in order to support the sector and mitigate From the suffering of companies affected by the crisis. Al-Ali indicates that this decision will contribute to the expansion of companies currently operating in the sector, in addition to attracting new investments and new tourism activities to the emirate. This initiative, which begins in January, aims to enhance the capital’s leadership in leisure and cultural tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and business events at the regional and international levels. It also falls within the strategy of the Abu Dhabi government and the vision of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, which aims to sustain the steady growth of the tourism and hospitality sector in the emirate, and establish its position as a preferred destination for visitors and attractive for investments. The new structure gives a strong boost to the tourism sector after the challenges it has faced over the past 18 months, by setting comprehensive fixed costs instead of the variable fee system currently adopted based on the nature and size of the commercial activity, and it also covers fees due to many concerned government agencies, including: This includes the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry membership fees, and the certificate of conformity issuance fees.