Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Airports received the “World’s Leading Airport Operator” award during the “Aviation Sector Achievement Awards 2024” distribution ceremony.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ winning of this prestigious award confirms the company’s exceptional achievements and the remarkable progress it has made between 2023 and 2024, reflecting an unprecedented stage of growth and innovation at Zayed International Airport.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: Our victory in the “World’s Leading Airport Operator of the Year 2024” award reflects the commitment and dedication of our team to providing travelers with an exceptional travel experience within airports. This award is not only a distinguished achievement, but contributes to enhancing the pivotal role it plays. “Abu Dhabi Airports” is part of the aviation sector at the regional level, and it also contributes to consolidating its position as a global leader in shaping the future of the travel sector around the world.

She added: “Abu Dhabi Airports’ success during this year is largely due to the opening of the new Passenger Terminal A at Zayed International Airport, which significantly contributed to enhancing the airport’s ability to accommodate more passengers and improve their travel experience. This additional achievement comes as an affirmation of its commitment to Abu Dhabi Airports sets new standards for airport operations and passenger service.