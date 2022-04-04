Abu Dhabi Airports announced today an increase in the number of flights and destinations of Indian Airlines “Go First”, formerly known as “Go Air”, which will launch daily flights through Abu Dhabi International Airport to Mumbai, Kannur International Airport and Delhi International Airport, in order to meet The growing demand for these destinations.

These destinations will be added to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s schedule for summer 2022.



