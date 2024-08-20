Abu Dhabi Airports, the leading operator of five airports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today announced the launch of three new direct routes to India, in partnership with IndiGo.

The new routes will connect Zayed International Airport (AUH) with Mangaluru (IXE), Tiruchirappalli (TRZ) and Coimbatore (CJB).

Abu Dhabi Airports said in a press release that this step contributes to enhancing the capital’s connectivity with several major Indian destinations, bringing the number of destinations operated by IndiGo to 13.

This partnership between Abu Dhabi Airports and IndiGo Airlines represents a new chapter in the efforts of both countries to strengthen their joint ties, as Zayed International Airport continues to expand its network and improve the passenger experience.

“We look forward to this new partnership, which reflects the growing importance of Abu Dhabi Airports. This expansion goes beyond adding new flights to provide families and friends with additional options to connect with each other, open new paths for business growth, and deepen the strong ties with IndiGo,” said Natalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports.

“This expansion further strengthens our presence in the region and underscores Abu Dhabi’s vital role as a destination that attracts leisure and business travellers,” said Sanjeev Ramdas, IndiGo’s Executive Vice President, Airport Operations and Customer Services.

He added: “Zayed International Airport is the ideal partner to expand our global presence by increasing the number of our destinations and providing our customers with more travel options.”