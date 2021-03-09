Abu Dhabi Airports announced the launch of a new immediate PCR examination laboratory for the “Covid-19” virus at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

She stated that the examination is available to all travelers coming to Abu Dhabi free of charge, and is considered one of the fastest of its kind in the world, pointing out that the result can be obtained within 90 minutes of the examination.

All passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi Airport through Terminals (1) and (3) will undergo a quick examination for free, and test results will be sent to them via SMS, WhatsApp, or the Al Hosn application.

And before leaving the airport, they must go to the “PCR” test tent connected to the airport, to install an electronic smart bracelet for monitoring, and to make sure that they adhere to the health isolation for 10 days.

Excluded from the health isolation measures are travelers from the green countries set by the Abu Dhabi government, and who upon arrival obtained a negative PCR test result. Participants in the national vaccination program for “Covid-19” and volunteers in the third phase of clinical studies of the vaccine, who They have a “star” or “E” sign in the Al-Hosn application, when they return from travel. Also, “transit” travelers will not be tested before their departure to their final destinations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

