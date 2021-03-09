Abu Dhabi Airports announced the launch of a new “instant PCR” testing laboratory, the first of its kind within airports in the region, to provide a rapid examination service for “Covid-19” at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in partnership with “Pure Health”, the largest operator of local laboratories, and a company “Ambition for Health Care”, with the aim of strengthening efforts to resume operating flights, facilitate quarantine procedures, and trace those infected with the virus.

This step comes as per the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, aimed at contributing to limiting the spread of the virus and continuing to provide an easy and comfortable travel experience for travelers, as part of the efforts made by Abu Dhabi Airports to ensure the health and safety of travelers and employees. At Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The new instant PCR test, which is available to all travelers coming to Abu Dhabi for free, is one of the fastest tests of its kind in the world, through which more than 20 thousand checks per day for travelers and employees can be performed, and the result can be obtained within 90 minutes. From the examination procedure.

Abu Dhabi Airports Chief Executive Officer Sherif Hashem Al Hashemi said, “The provision of rapid testing for the Coronavirus at Abu Dhabi International Airport through the new immediate” PCR “testing laboratory, and in partnership with Pure Health,” the largest operator of local laboratories, and Tamouh Care “is a milestone in the march. The company is a leader in promoting international efforts to resume the safe operation of flights and contribute to the revitalization of the aviation sector. “

He added that the launch of the new immediate examination laboratory, the first of its kind inside the airports in the region, reflects our commitment at Abu Dhabi Airports to continue our efforts to provide all the best in advanced and innovative technologies to ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for all travelers through Abu Dhabi International Airport, and that the immediate inspection service will not contribute. Not only will it restore passengers’ confidence through the airport, but it will also enhance the efficiency of our operations and our role in supporting global efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

All travelers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport through Terminals 1 and 3 will undergo a free quick examination at the immediate examination laboratory. Test results will be sent to them via SMS on their numbers or via the WhatsApp application. They can also obtain results via the electronic Al-Hosn application.

Before leaving the airport, they must go to the “PCR” test tent connected to the airport, where a smart electronic bracelet will be installed to monitor travelers and ensure their commitment to health isolation for 10 days. Passengers coming from the green countries identified by the Abu Dhabi government, and those who obtained a negative PCR test result upon arrival are excluded from the isolation procedures. Also excluded from the isolation procedures are participants in the national vaccination program for “Covid-19”, and volunteers in the third phase of clinical studies of the vaccine, who show the “star” or letter “E” in the Al-Hosn application, upon their return from travel. Likewise, transit passengers will not be tested prior to their departure for their final destinations.

The laboratory was developed and operated by “Pure Health”, the largest operator of local laboratories, and the “Tomoh Healthcare” company, which is based in the United Arab Emirates, and the testing service is available around the clock. The total number of employees working in the laboratory to provide it reaches 190 employees. The laboratory covers an area of ​​4000 square meters.

The launch of the new service at Abu Dhabi International Airport came within the framework of the comprehensive precautionary measures and measures launched by the airport to ensure the health and safety of travelers and employees in its facilities and facilities, which included the launch of the Health and Safety Ambassadors initiative to support and assist travelers by answering their questions related to ways to preserve their health. Their safety while traveling, and advice on how to stay safe. In addition to calling on all those present at the airport to adhere to social distancing measures, to wear personal protective equipment, and to provide hand sanitizers.

It is noteworthy, that Abu Dhabi International Airport has applied a set of new technologies in all its facilities, which included the launch of sterilization gates of the “Strix” type, contactless control systems for elevators, thermal monitoring cameras that rely on the latest techniques of artificial intelligence, and temperature sensors to track the movement of people. And assisting airport employees in identifying people who show symptoms of the virus or who do not adhere to wearing a face mask.





