Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) got Abu Dhabi International Airport On the airport health accreditation from Airports Council International, for its commitment to follow comprehensive global health and safety standards in all its operations, in response to the repercussions of the global epidemic

A statement issued today affirmed, “The health accreditation reflects the effectiveness of health and safety standards applied at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which are consistent with the recommendations of the Aviation Sector Recovery Working Group of the International Civil Aviation Organization Council, in addition to the best practices adopted in the sector. The accreditation is based on an evaluation of the new health measures and procedures that were applied after the emergence of the Covid-19 epidemic.