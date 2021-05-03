The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has warned against circulating food rumors that spread through social media applications and websites, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and target some food products with the aim of questioning their quality by spreading false and anonymous information that exploits the ignorance of some of those who circulate them on the foundations of food safety and quality.

Dr. Muhammad Al Hammadi, Director of Communication and Community Service at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture Authority for Food Safety, said that the spread of food rumors through social media sites and applications has become one of the methods of unfair commercial competition practiced by some traders to influence their competitors and undermine the reputation of competing products by raising consumers’ concern and fear about the quality These products.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority’s keenness to confront all food rumors and limit their spread by clarifying the truth about the rumor and responding to it in a scientific manner based on the foundations of analyzing food risks in addition to developing consumers’ awareness of issues related to food products and urging them not to be drawn into rumors and make sure of their source and scrutiny. Correctness of the information contained therein.

He added that some rumors spreading loud in the community are unconsciously or unintentionally promoting them by re-publishing and sending them through various means of communication, which contributes to the spread of the rumor on a wider scale and exacerbates the negative effects of that.

Al-Hammadi stressed that the authority is working hard to monitor any food rumors circulating through social media and websites and is working to verify and respond to them according to scientific and accurate bases in order to correct the misconceptions conveyed by those rumors and form a correct idea among consumers and help them evaluate what they receive from rumors and not Certify everything that is contained in it.

He stressed that all traded food products are subject to strict control throughout the supply chain, and imported food products are subject to strict controls at the various outlets, as no product is allowed to enter until after ensuring that it meets the approved specifications, and inspections and sampling of foodstuffs continue in the centers of sale, whether in grocery stores. Or restaurants to ensure that the food is fit for consumption.

He called on the public to communicate with the authority in the event of any information or complaints related to food safety through its accounts on social media or through the Abu Dhabi Government call center at 800555, where the inspection teams of the authority follow up any notification received from consumers and the consumer is informed of the nature of the procedure. That was taken in relation to the communication he submitted.





