Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced the opening of the “fodder market” for livestock breeders registered in its electronic systems, in a step aimed at providing feed of the highest quality and best prices to more than 20,000 breeders nationwide.

The “Feed Market,” which was launched by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority last year, is the first and largest feed market in the Middle East, serving about 40,000 breeders nationwide, and meeting the needs of more than 5 million heads of livestock.

The market provides various types of feed at competitive prices, allowing breeders to choose the most appropriate for their livestock needs, in a step that allows breeders registered in the authority’s electronic systems to benefit from the “feed market” and purchase various types, through the Abu Dhabi government services platform “Tamm”, within the “Buy” service. Fodder – the feed market for livestock breeders. The volume of feed trade in the UAE is about 3 million tons, with a value exceeding 4.5 billion dirhams annually, and the “fodder market” would contribute to revitalizing this trade, promoting fair competition between suppliers, in addition to improving Quality and efficiency of animal production, and strengthening the food and vital security system.

Expanding the scope of benefiting from the “fodder market” confirms the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to empower livestock breeders and enhance food security in the country, by developing and developing this sector and ensuring its sustainability, in addition to enhancing the capabilities of the feed market and providing safe and sustainable solutions that help companies. Local feed seeks to increase its market share in feed trade and circulation, ensuring that livestock breeders in the country obtain their livestock needs of this material with the highest quality and best prices.

Regular markets

Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Livestock Sector at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, expressed his happiness at opening the feed market for livestock breeders registered in the Authority’s electronic systems, stressing that the “market” is linked to regular markets on the ground and an electronic platform, which makes it the first to It is its type in the Middle East and the largest in terms of volume and value of trades that will be conducted through it annually.

Al Mansouri stated that the market allows livestock owners in all emirates of the country to obtain high-quality products from reliable suppliers. It also saves time and effort, and protects breeders from dealing with street vendors or buying feed of unknown origin, in addition to the advantages of diversity and a wide variety of herbal and concentrated feed. Available through companies registered on the platform or existing in the market.

He said: “Developing the livestock sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is one of the most important pillars for achieving the national strategy for food security and meeting the aspirations of the wise leadership,” noting that the fodder market platform receives great attention from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, to enhance the quality of feed offered and traded in the markets, and to create competition between suppliers to meet the needs of feed and animal food with international specifications, which contributes to protecting and developing livestock, and improving animal production. And increase the economic return for breeders.

Al Mansouri explained that breeders registered in the Authority’s electronic systems can benefit from market services and purchase their needs of feed products by entering the “Tamm” platform for government services, choosing the entity “Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority,” then entering the electronic possession account via the ID. Digital, choose the agricultural card through which he wishes to purchase, then choose the purchasing center and company, from the list of companies offering the items and quantities, then select the items and quantities that suit the demand from the offering companies, then pay to complete the purchase process, indicating that the purchase invoice appears after completion. The payment process, through which the breeder can receive quantities from the companies and sites from which the purchase was made through the platform.

He called on those who are not registered in the Authority’s electronic systems to register, to benefit from the services of the fodder market, and other services provided by the Authority, pointing out that the presence of a team of specialists in the Authority’s pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba to promote the fodder market, is responsible for helping livestock breeders to register in the systems. Electronic Authority.

Al Mansouri stressed that all companies participating in the feed market platform program are committed to providing feed in accordance with the quality and safety standards set by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. All shipments coming from abroad are also audited and examined to verify their safety and quality before allowing companies to display them on the electronic platform. Breeders can Livestock Contact the Authority, in case of any inquiries, through the Abu Dhabi Government Call Center on 800555.