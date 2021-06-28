Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority organized an awareness workshop on the system of small animal production units in farms and ranches in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Authority aims from the workshop to shed light on the most prominent axes and points stipulated in the decision regulating the work of small animal production units, and to provide the necessary awareness in this regard to those working in animal production units specialized in slaughtering and preparing poultry, including doctors, supervisors, quality officials and owners of poultry slaughterhouses. The workshop, which was presented by specialists in the specialized inspection in the control sector at the Authority, included several axes.