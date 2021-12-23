Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is implementing a media plan to promote the investment management in the authority, through a questionnaire to identify the extent to which investors are aware of the available investment opportunities and incentives, within the framework of the authority’s interest in stimulating local and foreign capital to invest in projects that contribute to strengthening the food security system and food industries Sustainability of the agricultural sector in terms of plants and animals, and partnership with the private sector in providing distinguished services to the community.

The survey, which is directed to investors, whether from individuals or private and government agencies, includes the extent of awareness of the agricultural investment guide, as well as the list of investment opportunities and knowledge of agricultural and food investment projects that the authority concluded with the private sector during the past year, and other information that contributes to the survey of investors’ awareness and orientations related to the agricultural sector. and food.

The Authority was keen to launch the Agricultural Investment Guide in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi 2021-2022 to introduce the various investment options available in the emirate, and the instructions related to how to benefit from them, in order to achieve added value to the economy and investors and benefit everyone.

The guide contributes to defining the active role of investment in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development and enhancing food security, promoting best practices related to developing ideas and turning them into income-generating projects, and enhancing understanding of legislation and laws related to agricultural and food investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in continuation of its efforts to support sustainable economic growth. The guide is also a guiding map to anticipate the reality of the agricultural market in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to identify the features, investment opportunities, and the most important possibilities that make Abu Dhabi the ideal station for building promising and more ambitious investment partnerships with the government sector. In addition, the guide serves as a guiding compass for the most prominent investments in the sector. The agricultural and food needs of the local market in light of the rapid growth witnessed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in all sectors, in continuation of its efforts to support sustainable economic growth. During the years 2020 and 2021, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority succeeded in building a partnership with many investment companies, which resulted in the approval of 13 investment projects in the field of fish, plant and animal farming, with a total value of about 1.2 billion dirhams, which would support the growth and prosperity of the emirate.