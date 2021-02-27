Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority emphasized the importance of implementing biosecurity in poultry farms, and following the guidelines for raising and caring for poultry that the Authority provides for breeders to benefit from them in managing their farms and improving their productivity, limiting production losses and reducing its cost.

It defined the most important requirements to be followed in poultry farms for “small producers”, which are to organize a preventive program under the supervision of a veterinarian, and to follow the correct steps in disinfecting the breeding houses between sessions, providing adequate and homogeneous heating for the chicks, and ensuring the optimum temperature, according to the age of the chickens from By installing thermometers in pens, adding hangers and waterings during the incubation period, modifying the vaccination program to prevent Newcastle diseases and infectious bronchitis, as well as protecting chicks at the beginning of the cycle from bacterial diseases by giving correct doses of antibiotics that are allowed to be used in broiler chickens, taking into account the period of Withdrawing each drug before slaughtering, and giving supplementary doses of vitamins and minerals to prevent problems of nutritional deficiency, and control insects and mice on the farm.

With regard to biosecurity, the Authority stated that it consists of measures designed to protect humans and animals from disease. As for poultry farming, biosecurity represents measures aimed at limiting or preventing the entry and spread of diseases and vectors to poultry farms and other flocks, in addition to preventing pollution of production facilities.

The authority emphasized that the importance of biosecurity in poultry projects is to raise the general health status of birds, protect poultry projects from the risk of disease and reduce mortality rates, reduce the chance of disease spreading among the herds within the farm, as well as to neighboring farms, reduce the risk of common diseases, and reduce the cost of production. , And increase profitability by reducing treatment costs and promoting environmental health.

Structuring Biosecurity

With regard to the mechanism of implementing biosecurity in poultry farms, the “Authority” clarified that this comes through the structuring of biosecurity, and the “Authority” has identified 13 factors to ensure its achievement, including fencing around the farm to prevent property encroachment, a sealed gate, and the establishment of a bathtub to disinfect cars. Providing a source of water free from pathogenic bacteria, and containing chlorine at a rate of 2 parts per million, and providing agricultural services that include an office, storage and changing rooms, and easy cleaning of all roads within the perimeter of the farm to prevent the spread of diseases that could be transmitted through cars or shoes. Or others.

The structure also includes that the floor of the amber be made of cement concrete, with the provision of a source of water and drainage to facilitate the cleaning process, and the presence of suitable sites for garbage bins.

And securing the farm from wild birds and rodents, and the existence of facilities to get rid of the dead, such as incinerators or “compost” and digging, and the direction of installing fans must be in the correct manner to prevent the spread of infection and pathogens, and that the places of storing feed, tools, disinfectants and bedding should be far from places where live birds are raised, and that is. To prevent cross-contamination of the breeding herds, remove pollutants and disinfect equipment immediately after disposing of the breeding herds, store fortifications in the correct manner, use them according to instructions, and establish strict procedures for entry or exit to and from the farm.

Regarding the second item related to direct dealing with birds: “Feeders and waterers must be washed and disinfected well before entering the barn, taking into account not to mix different types and ages, avoiding crowding birds inside the same barn, and regularly removing sick birds and slaughtering them, in addition to removing dead birds from the pens. Twice a day, taking into account the vaccination against all viral diseases prevalent in the area, the chicks being free of diseases that are transmitted vertically from the mother, taking into account the isolation of new birds, and placing them under surveillance for a period of two weeks or ten days away from the herd. It recommended that the water source be clean and free of contaminants, with periodic cleaning and sterilization of water tanks, and periodic checks for farm workers. With regard to the third item dealing with products and fodder, the Authority clarified that it is forbidden to bring eggs produced from other farms to the farm for the purpose of consumption, taking into account the application of the batch system and the whole flock in the production cycle in receiving the flocks and taking them out to the slaughterhouse or the market, and the chicks must be transported Of the incubators in specially designed cartons that are used once and burned afterwards, and in the case of using plastic cages, they must be washed and disinfected before and after use, taking into account keeping the feed in closed containers and storing them in clean and sealed rooms, with periodic cleaning of feed residues on the ground.