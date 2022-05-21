Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority called on livestock breeders and animal owners to pay attention to immunization against foot-and-mouth disease on time, as the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority provides immunization services twice a year, immediate notification in the event of disease symptoms on animals, and attention to the cleanliness of barns and biosecurity. And not to allow workers from other farms to enter for any reason, and to create control kennels for cows used in case of immunization, blood sampling and treatment, and to provide sufficient labor to help with hygiene and care of animals.

She also stressed the need to adhere to the application of preventive biosecurity measures, by taking care to prevent the entry of new animals of unknown origin to the estate without verifying that they are free of disease, isolating the infected animals and placing them in a clean, dry and well-ventilated place, emphasizing not to move these animals outside the affected area, and quarantine Animal health and movement restriction for a period of 3 weeks (preventing the entry or exit of animals to and from the estate), disposal of the remains of dead animals by burning or burial, and other biosecurity measures. She pointed out that foot and mouth disease is a very contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals (such as cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats, deer and giraffes, and can also affect moccasin animals such as camels, elephants, but not horses.. It is also called mouth and foot disease in relation to the emergence of Lesions in the mouth and feet (the hoof infects severe infections up to the point of the castle, so it was called aphthous), and it is one of the common diseases between animals and humans, but it is primarily animal, and it is weak in its infection with humans, and with regard to disease in humans in adults, but it is not fatal Its severity is short, but in children it is severe, and it is characterized by fever, vomiting, dehydration, hot mouth, the appearance of vesicles on the tongue above the lips and inside the cheeks, as well as in the hands and feet.

Viral strain type

The authority indicated, through a workshop organized for breeders, that topical disinfectants and antibiotics can be used to prevent secondary infection, as it is one of the diseases prevalent in all countries where livestock are raised, and is considered endemic in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and parts of Europe and Asia, while Some countries have become free of FMD, such as: America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Scandinavia, Japan and the British Isles, and it causes great economic losses, represented in reduced productivity through reduced milk production, weight loss, abortion and delayed pregnancy.

The severity of the symptoms of the disease also varies depending on the type of viral strain that causes it, and that the seriousness of the virus is its ability to change the genetic structure from time to time, as new species appear that cause heavy losses in animal production, and cows (livestock) are more sensitive to the disease and the incubation period (is The time elapsed between exposure to viruses and the onset of symptoms) from 1 to 7 days.

no cure

The authority stated that there is no cure to eliminate the virus, but a general treatment is given for general and local symptoms and the prevention of secondary infection, in addition to biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the disease and mitigate the severity of infection. Therefore, there is no medicine to eradicate the virus, but preventive measures must be followed to prevent the spread of the disease and reduce the possibility of infection, the most important of which is: “immunization”, which is the primary means and preventive way to prevent the emergence of the disease, and to ensure the protection and preservation of animals, where animals acquire immunity against disease, and animals are protected and preserved. Vaccination of all animals through vaccination campaigns at the state level periodically twice a year, and the vaccination is done with the foot-and-mouth vaccine, Atra, with a vaccine injected subcutaneously (under the skin of the neck) at a dose of 1 ml for sheep and goats and 3 ml for cows, and the vaccination is repeated for 4 months, and the vaccine is kept at a temperature of 2 – 8 pm, and transferred on the snow during the vaccination process.