The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority called on farmers and livestock breeders to take the necessary precautions to deal with storms, winds and rainy weather, and to exercise caution and caution to avoid the dangers of weather fluctuations on the farm, the estate, workers and winter crops, especially vegetable crops and palm trees.

The Authority advised farmers and livestock breeders of the need to ensure the safety of water drainage tools and means on the farm to ensure that rainwater drains well and does not submerge the crops, which threatens the safety of the crop, while ensuring the safety of the electrical installations by a specialized technician to ensure that there is no electrical short circuit or interruption. In the current as a result of wind or rain.

With regard to livestock, the Authority called for keeping livestock in their pens during weather fluctuations, and not leaving them in open places so that they are not exposed to air currents and rain, with the necessity of providing the necessary water for drinking livestock so that they are not forced to drink rainwater collected in the estate, and monitoring the general health of the animals. If you suspect that it has any symptoms, you must see a veterinarian to examine it and give it the appropriate treatment.

The Authority also advised of the necessity of protecting feed stocks by keeping the feed in tightly closed warehouses, with the importance of covering it with covers to prevent it from being exposed to moisture and rain.

The Authority stressed the necessity of placing the fodder on wooden or other tables to protect it from moisture, and if some of the fodder is exposed to rainwater, it is preferable to separate it and dry it so as not to cause damage to the rest of the stock.

As for farms, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority advised that it is necessary to ensure that moving tools and equipment are not left in the wind to ensure that they do not fly away, harming crops or greenhouses. It is also necessary to ensure that there are no broken branches on farm trees so that they do not fly away due to strong winds. It causes damage to the farm, and it is important to avoid maintenance or construction operations inside the farm during stormy weather in order to preserve the safety of the workers.

Regarding the instructions and advice for greenhouses, the Authority stressed the necessity of operating fans to reduce pressure inside the greenhouse, and running water on the cooling panels to reduce the entry of dust into the greenhouse, while ensuring that the iron structure and plastic cover are safe and not exposed to damage, and ensuring that the electricity on the farm is working and is safe. The backup electric generator is ready, and the water drains at the edges of the greenhouses are open in an appropriate manner, so that water does not enter the interior. It is also recommended to stop agricultural operations inside the greenhouses during the period of weather fluctuations in order to ensure the safety of the workers.

The authority stressed the importance of spraying the crop preventively with a general fungicide in the event of high humidity and low temperatures, and immediately after rain, in order to reduce the possibility of the crop being infected with fungal diseases.

She called on farm and farm owners to visit agricultural extension centers or veterinary clinics in the event of need for technical assistance from extension engineers or veterinarians affiliated with them, as extension centers and veterinary clinics spread throughout various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi work to provide guidance and specialized technical advice to farmers and livestock breeders. This ensures the protection of plants and livestock herds from climate change, so that agricultural crops are not affected or livestock are exposed to life-threatening damage.