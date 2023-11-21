The activities of the second session of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week, which continues until tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, reviewed the role of scientific research in enhancing efforts to achieve sustainable agricultural development.

Today, as part of the week’s activities, the “Emirates Microbiome Conference” was held, which was organized by the Khalifa Center for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering at the United Arab Emirates University.

The conference was attended by Dr. Maryam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General for Operational Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Dr. Khaled Amiri, Director of the Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, and Dr. Sunil Mundra, Coordinator of the Conference Organizing Committee, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology at the United Arab Emirates University. United Nations, in addition to a wide selection of scientists, experts and specialists in the field of the microbiome and its applications at the human, animal and plant levels, a number of faculty members, representatives of the participating entities, and microbiology students.

Dr. Maryam Hareb Al Suwaidi stressed that the conference is consistent with the goals of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to achieve sustainable agricultural development and food security by consolidating scientific research and knowledge to serve sustainable development goals.

She said in her speech during the opening of the conference: “The microbiome” constitutes a fundamental field in understanding the processes that affect human health and the environment, and hence the interest of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is focused on benefiting from microbiome studies to achieve agricultural sustainability, as knowledge of beneficial bacteria and their effects on Agriculture helps improve soil properties, plant growth and increase their resistance to diseases and pests. It also helps expand organic farming systems and reduce dependence on chemical pesticides by intensifying organic pest control systems and improving livestock productivity.

She praised the practical effort made by scientists and researchers in the field of microbiome studies and its impact on human health and the environment, and the potential benefits of its applications in the field of sustainable agriculture, food security and improving the quality of human life, considering that the conference and other scientific events contribute to the exchange of ideas between experts and researchers in this field, and building A network of relationships based on the exchange of experiences and scientific knowledge from various parts of the world.