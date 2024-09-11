The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has banned the sale, purchase, possession and transfer of unnumbered animals, and urged livestock breeders to complete the numbering and registration of unnumbered animals in the Animal Identification and Registration System, and to apply for numbering services on the “Tamm” platform when transferring animals to another location.

Yesterday, the Authority launched a new initiative to raise awareness among breeders about the importance of updating livestock data. Through this initiative, it aims to limit and update animal numbers and track the health and production status, which contributes to developing the livestock sector in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative aims to build an updated and comprehensive database of livestock in the emirate, to support appropriate decision-making to develop the vital sector, increase its productivity, enhance food security, and employ support according to the needs of breeders and the composition of the herd, and better monitor animal movement.

The initiative also comes in response to a number of comments received by the Authority from breeders, in light of the great efforts it is making to follow up on their needs, meet their requirements and provide them with the necessary support, which ensures maximizing the economic return from raising livestock.

She pointed out that it is prohibited to remove any approved means of identification (identification tags) in use except after its approval, in addition to prohibiting the sale, purchase, transfer, or possession of animals that are not numbered, in order to avoid legal accountability based on the issued legislation related to livestock.

The livestock sector receives great care and attention from the wise leadership, and citizen farmers are encouraged to pay attention to raising and caring for livestock.

The Animal Wealth Sector of the Authority is keen to develop plans and programmes targeting livestock breeders, and plays a vital and effective role in developing livestock herds in Abu Dhabi to achieve food and vital security targets.