The Emergency and Crisis Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, adopted preventive measures for the blessed month of Ramadan and related to religious and social activities, in the interest of public health, and to preserve the safety of all members of society.

The committee will also work to intensify inspection and monitoring campaigns in all sectors to ensure that everyone adheres to all precautionary measures, and to transfer violators to the Attorney General in accordance with the approved laws.