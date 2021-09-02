The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the update of travel procedures for citizens, residents and visitors coming from outside the country, and they will start working from Sunday, September 5, 2021.

In accordance with the new procedures, the committee approved the abolition of quarantine for all vaccinators coming to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from outside the country.

The new procedures stipulate that all vaccinated and non-vaccinated passengers, before taking off to the emirate, are required to present a negative nasal swab test (PCR) result within 48 days before the flight.

The new procedures specify the steps for travelers upon arrival according to the destination from which they are coming, as vaccinated travelers coming from the green list destinations must perform a nasal swab examination (PCR) upon arrival and another on the sixth day, while vaccinated tourists coming from other destinations must perform a nasal swab examination ( PCR) upon arrival and on both the fourth and eighth day, in the case of staying in the emirate without the need for quarantine.

As for the travel procedures for non-vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, including the excluded groups, and those coming to the emirate from the green list destinations, a nasal swab examination (PCR) must be performed upon arrival without the need for quarantine, and an additional examination should be conducted on the sixth and ninth day.

While non-vaccinated citizens, residents, visitors and those coming from other destinations, must perform a nasal swab examination (PCR) upon arrival and quarantine for 10 days, with another examination on the ninth day.



