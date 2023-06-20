Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Councils, organized an educational symposium at the Kindergarten Council in Abu Dhabi under the title “Public Funds…the basis for growth and an individual and national responsibility,” based on the active role of community members in protecting public funds and resources.

The symposium discussed the concept of public money, which expresses movable and immovable funds owned by the state and controls its investment and spending in various fields, under the authority of the government, whether federal or local.

Khalifa Al-Rashdi, executive auditor at the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, said: “The United Arab Emirates is characterized by a stable investment, economic and political environment, which makes it able to continue the growth, progress and prosperity it is witnessing in various fields and sectors, through exceptional efforts undertaken by the federal and local governments, which contribute to providing all Services at the highest levels for all members of society, foremost of which is preserving public money and not wasting or misusing it, which contributes to enhancing the level of quality of life and raising the standard of living of community members, citizens and residents.

And he added: “Preserving public money is a national responsibility that rests with every Emirati or resident, and based on that, we are working in the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to spread awareness about the culture of integrity and accountability at the level of individuals and institutions, in a way that contributes to enhancing transparency and good governance and empowering subject entities and individuals.” in protecting public funds.

Al Rashidi said: “Our message from which we proceed is that our responsibility is shared and its impact is very great in preserving money and public resources and the economy and reputation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.. Our philosophy lies in creating self-immunity among individuals and companies so that individuals contribute to the protection of public money with a personal motive in order to build a society He works and lives according to the values ​​and principles of integrity and a sense of responsibility.. We are obligated and have the right to report any financial or administrative violations, as well as to build individuals responsible for preserving the values ​​of integrity and transparency and creating an environment that stimulates accountability, which contributes to directing the proper growth of society.

The agency reviewed the platforms through which individuals can contribute to ensuring the optimal use of public funds and improving the quality of auditing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Authority had launched many initiatives, most notably the duty platform, the accredited auditors platform, and the financial disclosure platform.

The authority briefed the attendees on the financial and administrative violations that can be reported, most notably the assault on the funds and property of the subject entities, tampering with the purchases of the subject entities, any negligence or negligence that results in direct or indirect damage to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, tampering with the financial statements of the government or the subject entities, conflicts of interest and abuse of power. Carrying out any act that affects the reputation of the emirate, squandering public funds, and disclosing official secrets of the subject entity.

It is noteworthy that the lectures and programs organized in the neighborhood councils in Abu Dhabi aim to enhance the culture of community participation, social cohesion, and spreading awareness through these educational seminars, which in turn contribute to the protection of public money.