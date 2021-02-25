Muhammad Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Academy has maintained the top of its group in the championship of chess schools and academies in the world, which is organized remotely. It was launched two weeks ago, and is organized by the Spanish pavilion at the Expo 2020 for juniors under 17 years, with the participation of 296 teams from 200 countries, in 37 groups of 8 Teams, held in the league system, 3 of them qualify for the second stage. The Abu Dhabi Chess Club Academy topped its group with the “full score” in the first 4 rounds, from the first stage, and 4 other rounds were left for him, before crossing to the second stage.

The Abu Dhabi Academy is represented by 9 players: Sultan Al Darmaki, Rawdat Al Serkal, Siddarth Pelagi, Sharifi Khosraaf, Latifa Al Darmaki, Hamdan Idris, Humaidan Al Zaabi, Fatima Al Wahhabi, Shamsa Amer.

The academy team beat Santa Ana 6-1, Spain’s Majesterio 7-0, Singaporean Bixin 5-2, and led the Israeli 5.5-1.5.

The tournament rounds are held on Tuesday and Thursday of each week, and 120 teams qualify for the second stage, divided into 15 groups. Two teams qualify from each group to the third stage in which 30 teams divided into 5 groups compete, and two teams from each group qualify for the fourth final stage, which includes 10 teams, in addition to two teams added by the organizing committee, to compete in the final 12 teams in Dubai Expo on the ground.