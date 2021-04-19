Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Government Academy launched “Ramadan Initiatives” for the year 2021, through which virtual seminars will be presented throughout the holy month in several educational, digital and leadership fields. The three Ramadan initiatives aim towards “digital learning, learning, teaching and an hour of leadership.”

Dr. May Laith Al-Taie, Director of Learning and Innovation Technology at the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, emphasized that “Ramadan Initiatives” fall within the framework of the Academy’s keenness to support the process of continuous learning and development, which is an essential part of the goals of developing government competencies in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Taie pointed to the importance of the three initiatives at the level of several societal groups, and their diversity between the acquisition of digital competencies and the sharing of acquired skills, in addition to presenting important immediate issues to reach a modern and comprehensive work environment, where participants in the initiatives will acquire skills and information that will allow them to thrive in practice and self. Directly in achieving the pioneering vision of Abu Dhabi. Sheena Qadri, responsible for digital learning programs at the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, said that the “Towards Digital Learning” initiative will constitute a distinct opportunity for the public to learn how to benefit from the digital revolution in several areas, and thus self-benefit by applying the merger between this acquired knowledge and the development of the work environment. .

Sheikha Al Ahbabi, Director of the General Training Programs Department at the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, explained that “Learn and Educate” will provide a pioneering platform that allows knowledge transfer, skills sharing and generalized benefit by reviewing skills acquisition experiences and how to develop and apply them on the ground, allowing to inspire others and transform learners into transmitters. Find out about inspiring people. Dr. Khalifa Al Hosani, Head of the Leadership Programs Department at the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, said, “An Hour of Leadership” comes to present the ideas of pioneers in these fields, through which they will discuss contemporary issues and review experiences and solutions that in turn will inspire others and contribute to the transfer of knowledge and the exchange of experiences.

For her part, Amer’s client, Director of Support Programs at the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, stressed the Academy’s continuous endeavor to present innovative issues and ideas and modern programs in anticipation of potential challenges and work to find solutions to them within the framework of enhancing the skills and competencies of Abu Dhabi government employees.