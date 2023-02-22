The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the City Municipality Center, launched an awareness campaign about violations of public appearance and avoiding the practice of any sports or recreational activity in a way that leads to hindering users of public places.
The campaign aimed to preserve the general appearance, pioneering infrastructure and modern public facilities that Abu Dhabi enjoys, and to enhance the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure and public facilities, and to preserve their effectiveness, the city’s attractiveness, and the style and quality of life in it.
During the campaign, the municipality inspectors visited many public facilities on Abu Dhabi Island to educate the community members of the importance and necessity of preserving its civilized appearance and all its facilities and using them optimally and for the purposes for which they were established, as well as educating them about practicing any sport or recreational activity in a proper manner. Without causing hindrance to the users of public places, to remain fully functional for the benefit and enjoyment of other members of society.
The municipality inspectors also worked to acquaint the public with the services of reserving facilities through the “Tamm” application through (requesting to reserve sports facilities, and requesting reserving parks and gardens) and benefiting from public facilities that are equipped in a modern way to spend enjoyable and useful times for all family members within a safe and exemplary environment.
The campaign also included sending educational text messages to residents of the city of Abu Dhabi in the languages: Arabic, English and Urdu, and publishing many educational publications through the official accounts of the municipality on social networking sites (Twitter – Instagram – Facebook – Snapchat) and the application (Vrigna) to educate community members about maintaining public facilities. and use it for the purposes for which it was created.
