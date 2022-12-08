It has now been a whole year since that December 12, 2021, a date that marked an indelible watershed in the history of F1. One of the most fought and balanced championships in the history of the sport, awarded on the last lap of the last race thanks to a controversial decision by the Race Direction, at the end of an entire year characterized by controversy and tension. All this was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, in which Max Verstappen managed to dethrone Lewis Hamilton, escalating the rivalry between himself and the English champion to levels hardly seen before, as well as that between Mercedes and the Red Bull team.

Although a whole season has passed since then, the events that occurred in those frantic final minutes in Yas Marina are always a source of controversy among fans and beyond. Now, however, also the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolffhas made it clear that he is ready to go beyond those tensions. The Austrian manager, interviewed by the official F1 podcast Beyond The Grid at the end of this championship, he also answered questions regarding the much talked-about final of the 2021 championship. Wolff, while reiterating that he considered the outcome of that race an injustice, hinted that he had now buried the hatchet.

“We’ve moved on – explained the 50-year-old Austrian – we didn’t want to go to court, even though we could have had good arguments. We didn’t want to win the title in court. Max is a worthy champion – added Wolff again – as was Lewis. That day was supposed to be a ‘may the best win’but it didn’t happen that way.”. What does not change, in Wolff’s idea, is the responsibility of the federation in assigning that title. Now, however, the wish of the Mercedes team principal is to no longer have to answer questions on the subject.

“It’s done, the title has been assigned. We shouldn’t keep talking about it. Max is a two-time world champion, a worthy world champion. Mistakes have been made, the FIA ​​has admitted it and now we have to move forward. That doesn’t mean I won’t think again, because honesty is important and the clock never lies. But maybe that time a little yes”. On an emotional level, however, the most successful manager in the recent history of F1 has admitted that what happened in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi 2021 race it will continue to haunt him forever. “That race will haunt us for a long time, maybe forever Wolff concluded. but this happens especially when you sit quietly and start thinking about those last-minute decisions that were against the regulation. During the race weekends, on the other hand, we no longer think about it“.