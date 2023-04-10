The Melbourne finale

In this year’s Australian GP, ​​for the 14th time in Formula 1 history, a Grand Prix ended behind the Safety Car. After three red flags and two restarts, one of which was decided just two laps from the end of the race, the Melbourne race was ‘anaesthetized’ in the last round, thus making the 2023 season the fifth consecutive in which at least one race ended behind the safety car. The way Race Direction handled the finale of the race, especially due to the many red flags, was contested by many insiders. However, there are also those who led the last lap of Albert Park like positive example compared to different choices made in the past.

Abu Dhabi in memory

The well-known journalist Peter Windsor has in fact used the facts of the last Australian GP to go back to talking about what happened in thelast race of the 2021 season at the Abu Dhabi circuit, when a controversial management of the Safety Car regime allowed Max Verstappen to pass Lewis Hamilton during the last lap, thus snatching the world title from the British Mercedes. According to the thought expressed by Windsor in a video posted on his YouTube channel, the festive reaction of the Melbourne public would be the demonstration that even there would have been no disputes in Abu Dhabi if the decisive race for the award of the title had ended under the Safety Car regime.

No complaints

“They finished the race [a Melbourne] behind the safety car. Does it remind you of anything? It is the result that we should have had in Abu Dhabi in 2021 – thundered Windsor, pointing the finger at the management of events then made by Michael Masi – I have not seen any Australian fans moaning or booing and saying: ‘No, we want this race to end up as a real one-lap race, it’s awful.’ Everyone cheered and cheered, exactly as I said they would at Abu Dhabi 2021 if the race had ended behind the Safety Car – as they should have done – and Lewis went on to win his eighth world title“.

Hamilton “robbed”

Windsor then further increased the dose, speaking openly of “theft” perpetrated against the Mercedes veteran. “For me this was absolute proof – yet again – of what went wrong in Abu Dhabi and I am still very upset about it. I still think it’s a shame they got it all wrong and that Lewis Hamilton was robbed of the eighth title for that one episode“, commented the British journalist.